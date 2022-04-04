Too Hot To Handle stars Emily Miller and Cam Holmes have reportedly split.

According to MailOnline, Emily broke up with Cam after allegedly catching him with another woman in her bed.

A source close to Cam told the publication: “We are shocked by Cam’s actions. We really thought he wouldn’t cheat on Emily but their relationship has been up and down and super stressful from the pressure of the public and the show nature.”

“We knew Cam was cheating on Emily but didn’t want to confront him as we are his friends and thought it was awkward. But if you are stupid enough to cheat on your girlfriend then you should own it and apologise,” the insider continued.

“A lot of fans will be disappointed by Cam’s moves and we only hope he learns a lesson from this.”

Goss.ie have contacted Cam and Emily’s rep for comment.

The Welsh personal trainer and the London-based model found love on the second season of Netflix’s hit dating show Too Hot To Handle.

The couple formed a connection on day one and just one month after leaving the show, Cam moved in with Emily and her family.

The reality stars later moved into a home together in London.