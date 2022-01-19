Too Hot To Handle star Holly Scarfone reveals why she turned down Love Island

Holly Scarfone has revealed she was nearly cast on Love Island.

The 23-year-old appeared on the latest season of the hit Netflix dating show Too Hot To Handle, which joined the streaming giant today.

Speaking to Digital Spy, the Canadian psychology student explained why she decided to turn down the opportunity to appear on the first season of Love Island US.

She said: “I think I was actually approached to do Love Island like a couple years ago, the US one, for season one, and I respectfully declined.”

“I just… I couldn’t imagine myself on a reality show, believe it or not. This one kind of came and fell into my lap, and I was just in the headspace of ‘why not?’ Right? Like you live once, experience life and here I am.”

“I was in a different spot a couple years. ago, I was also a lot younger. Like, I’m only 23 now, but I was just in the headspace of you know, I wanted to experience something new and, you know, why not meet a bunch of new people and have a new experience? And you know, it really did pay off. It really did.”

Season three of Too Hot to Handle is now available to stream on Netflix.