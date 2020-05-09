Too Hot To Handle star Harry PROPOSES to Francesca – after his secret fling with another co-star was exposed

He popped the question during the show's reunion episode

Too Hot To Handle star Harry PROPOSES to Francesca – after his...

Too Hot To Handle star Harry Jowsey has popped the question to his girlfriend Francesca Farago.

During the show’s reunion episode, which was recorded over Zoom, the Australian influencer used a ring pop candy to propose to the Canadian model.

The 21-year-old, who is self-isolating away from Francesca, said he was “shaky” before he got down on one knee and proposed via his webcam.

Speaking to Francesca, Harry said: “You’ve absolutely changed my life. I love you so much and I can’t wait to spend forever with you. Do you wanna do this thing? Do you wanna get married?”

After a long pause, Francesca finally replied, “Harry knows I want to marry him, so yes. Of course.”

The news comes after Harry’s secret romance with co-star Madison Wyborny was exposed by Daily Mail Australia.

Harry and Francesca split for a couple of months after filming the Netflix series, and during that time, insiders have claimed that he had a fling with LA-based stylist Madison.

A source claimed: “They became virtually inseparable as a couple. They have so many mutual friends in LA, and use the same PT!!”

“He promised her he wasn’t seeing anyone else and said he wanted to make things work with her and go public with their relationship on the reunion show for Netflix.”

Harry apparently promised Madison he would “never get back together with Francesca”, but he then started talking to his ex back in February.

“He ended things with Madison and got back with Francesca without giving her proper closure,” the insider continued.

“She found out Harry had got back with Francesca after they re-shared Instagram posts together – it was a bit of a shock!”

“Their relationship [Harry and Madison’s] was real – she would have done anything for him,” the source added.

