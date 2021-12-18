Too Hot To Handle star Harry Jowsey dating Russian model Sveta Bilyalova

Too Hot To Handle star Harry Jowsey is dating Russian model Sveta Bilyalova.

The Netflix star spent time with the 29-year-old in Dubai earlier this month, and confirmed their romance in a new interview with Page Six.

The 24-year-old gushed: “The coolest thing about being with her is anything we did or anywhere we went, she was just happy to be there and very excited and very grateful.”

“She’s got a great personality … [and is] just a sweet soul,” he added.

“I think it’s good to be with someone who’s obviously been in this industry for years and knows how it goes. She’s very accepting and open-minded about what comes and goes in this industry.”

The Australian, who lives in Los Angeles, revealed he slid into Sveta’s DMs.

“[We were] just being a little bit friendly. We followed each other, and I didn’t think anything of it … but then I decided that I’m just going to see her. We met for the first time in Dubai and then we were glued to the hip for a week straight.”

Harry, who previously dated Francesca Farago, said he and Sveta don’t have a label on their relationship just yet, adding: “I’ve been having some fun, to be honest.”

“There’s nothing better than having a person that’s there for you in your corner day in and day out. I think it’s been a wild ride and finally finding someone that is really cool, really genuine and doesn’t really care too much about [fame] has been really awesome.”