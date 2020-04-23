Two couples found love in the new Netflix series

Too Hot To Handle couples FINALLY reveal whether they’re still dating

Too Hot To Handle’s Harry and Francesca have confirmed that they’re still an item, but sadly the same can’t be said for Sharron and Rhonda.

The cast of the new Netflix series had to keep the status of their relationships a secret up until now, as producers didn’t want them to spoil the show’s ending.

However, The Sun Online has since revealed which couples are still together.

Aussie native Harry told the outlet: “Francesca and I are better than ever, we took a bit of a break in between but now we are full steam ahead.”

“I can’t wait to start travelling and we can put some babies in her belly!”

Francesca added: “Harry and I are still together and we are stronger than ever. It was so amazing to watch our love story unfold and I am so excited for what the future holds for the two of us!”

Harry and Francesca were undoubtedly the most controversial couple on the series, as they continuously broke the ‘no sex’ rule during their time in the villa.

They ended up losing over $30k from the prize fund by continuously breaking the rules, however, they were given the chance to win the money back at the end of the series.

While Harry and Francesca managed to keep their romance going, Rhonda and Sharron called it quits after the series – and Rhonda has since moved on with an ex-boyfriend.

Rhonda said: “Sharron and I are not together, but fortunately I have been able to rekindle a relationship with a special someone.”

Sharron added: “Rhonda has been a blessing to have in my life, she’s been the strength to my weakness, the music to my soul and the yin to my yang.”

“Unfortunately distance has been an issue, and although she’s miles away our connection will always be.”

Too Hot To Handle is streaming on Netflix now.

Check out our exclusive interview with celeb hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons on our brand new weekly show ‘Goss Chats’, which is in association with top Irish aesthetic clinic Hause of JeJuve.

We’re also running a very exciting competition with Andrew, and the lucky winner will receive his entire Primark collection.