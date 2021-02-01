Tony Bennett reveals secret battle with Alzheimer’s disease

The 94-year-old was diagnosed with the progressive disease back in 2016

Tony Bennett has revealed he has secretly been battling Alzheimer’s disease.

The 94-year-old was officially diagnosed with the disease in 2016, but has kept his diagnosis private until now.

The singer took to Twitter to shared an article by AARP magazine about his battle with the progressive disease, which causes memory loss.

He wrote: “Life is a gift – even with Alzheimer’s. Thank you to Susan and my family for their support, and @AARP The Magazine for telling my story.”

Life is a gift – even with Alzheimer’s. Thank you to Susan and my family for their support, and @AARP The Magazine for telling my story. Read more here:https://t.co/R05A4jc5BF⁰ 📸 Kelsey Bennett pic.twitter.com/ApxBCpGv0y — Tony Bennett (@itstonybennett) February 1, 2021

Following the announcement, Tony’s wife of over 14 years Susan Benedetto spoke to CBS This Morning host Gayle King about her husband’s diagnosis.

“He always likes to say he’s in the business of making people feel good. And so he never wanted the audience to know if he had a problem,” she explained.

“But obviously as long as things have progressed, it becomes more and more obvious when you interact with Tony that there’s something up. And so it just seemed like now was the right time.”

Susan added: “He’s not in any pain. And that’s why he doesn’t think anything’s wrong with him. He’s like, ‘Susan, nothing hurts. I feel great.'”

“He knows all his kids, absolutely. And he knows me. When you’re somebody’s caregiver 24/7, it goes a long way if they still know you.”

“I’m his wife. I mean, I signed up for better, for worse. If someone has to take care of him, I want it to be me.

“There is nothing that gives me really greater joy or greater pride that I’m able to be with him and take care of him. When people say, ‘What do you do?’ I say, ‘I take care of a national treasure.'”