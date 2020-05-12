There have already been several complaints made to RTE about the show's sex scenes

Tonight’s Normal People episode will be the ‘raunchiest yet’

Tonight’s episode of Normal People on RTÉ One is set to be the raunchiest yet.

The popular show, which has gained celebrity fans like Kourtney Kardashian and chat show host James Corden, is set for an explosive episode tonight.

Fans in the UK got to see the latest offering last night on BBC, and viewers went into a frenzy after seeing Paul Mescal, who plays Connell, in full nudity.

It comes just one day after an Irish Archbishop called for the show to be cancelled on RTÉ as tonight’s episode will air the “longest sex scene” in the history of Irish television.

Bishop Michael Cox told The Irish Sun that it will be “an outrage” for RTÉ to go ahead with airing the show, and that it “morally it is wrong”.

“Showing a grown man fully naked on TV? It would offend any right-minded human being,” he claimed.

Taking to Twitter viewers shared their views on the raunchy scenes, with many believing there will be even more complaints on Joe Duffy’s Liveline this Wednesday.

the sex scene in Normal People made me cry and I don’t know why — maria teresa (@Pokegirl_13) May 11, 2020

Connell's willy was out tonight. @rteliveline will be fucking mental this week. #NormalPeople — Freedom Littleseal (@TheShiftyShadow) May 11, 2020

Even though I read the book over the weekend I still wasn't fully prepared for these sex scenes 😳 #NormalPeople — David ✨ (@d_cshn) May 11, 2020

Jaysus #NormalPeople @rteliveline #liveline is gonna be hopping over the next few days 😉 — fairy ted 🍬🍬 (@Missfairyted) May 11, 2020

Good lord how many more Normal People sex scenes am I going to have to watch with my mother? — Anthony O'Shaughnessy (@anthonyshock) May 11, 2020

Well, the bishop was right about that full frontal nudity. Nothing that a cold shower and a trip to the confession box wouldn't solve, though #normalpeople — Gabrielle Monaghan (@GabbyMonaghan) May 11, 2020

Normal People airs on RTÉ One, Tuesdays at 10:15 pm.

