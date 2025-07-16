Tomorrowland thrown into chaos as the festival’s main stage is engulfed in flames

Ad
Sophie Byrne

A huge fire has been reported to have broken out at Tomorrowland music festival just one day before the festival was due to begin.

According to reports, the fire tore through the main stage at the site in Boom, Belgium, where hundreds of thousands of attendees were expected to descend for the opening weekend.

There were no festivalgoers on site at the time, although it is estimated near 1,000 employees were in the area.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tomorrowland (@tomorrowland)

In a statement shared online, festival organisers said: “Due to a serious incident and fire on the Tomorrowland Mainstage, our beloved Mainstage has been severely damaged.”

“We can confirm that no one was injured during the incident. We can announce that, DreamVille (campsite) will open tomorrow (Thursday, July 17) as planned and will be ready for all DreamVille visitors.”

“All Global Journey activities in Brussels and Antwerp will take place as planned. We are focused on finding solutions for the festival weekend (Friday – Saturday – Sunday). More updates and detailed information will be communicated as soon as possible.”

Festival spokesperson Debby Wilmsen previously told De Telegraaf: “Our priority now is the safety of our visitors and those in the surrounding area.”

With many partygoers already on their way to Belgium in advance of the campsite opening tomorrow, the festival was scheduled to begin on Friday.

Every year, hundreds of thousands of people go to the event for a single weekend to enjoy electronic performances.

The festival’s focal point, Tomorrowland’s main stage, usually embodies its annual theme.

The theme for this year was “The World of Orbyz.”

Online footage shows the main stage being torn apart by the fire, sending dense smoke columns skyward.

Although it’s unclear if they have anything to do with the fire’s origin, fireworks could also be heard blasting off.

 

