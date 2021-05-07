The comedian will appear in a programme alongside Ardal O'Hanlon

Tommy Tiernan will be back on our TV screens this weekend

Tommy Tiernan will be back on our TV screens this weekend.

The comedian will appear in a new documentary with Ardal O’Hanlon, which will explore Irish people’s love of bad language.

The programme is titled ‘Holy F***’, and was directed by Gerry Hoban.

Holy F*** Ardal O’Hanlon explores Ireland’s great love of bad language. Sunday, May 9th, RTE1, 9.30pm (Warning: this clip is VERY sweary) #HolyF pic.twitter.com/bmYJ01DqY0 — Gerry Hoban (@ramblinghobo) May 3, 2021

Fans will be delighted to see Tommy back on our screens, as RTÉ viewers were devastated last month when the latest season of his chat show came to an end.

In a trailer for the documentary, Ardal says: “We curse a lot in the country. We swear casually and fluently, and with great relish. We love it. Do we have a f***ing problem?”

A host of other famous faces will also appear in the programme, including Bob Geldof and Panti Bliss.

‘Holy F***’ airs at 9.30pm on RTÉ One this Sunday.

On this week’s episode of the Gosscast, Goss.ie Founder and CEO Alexandra Ryan joins Goss.ie Editor Kendra Becker to chat through the biggest stories of the week.

The girls chat about the “disappointing” Line of Duty finale, Maura Higgins’ split from Chris Taylor, and the major Hollywood movie being filmed in Wicklow right now.

You can also listen to the podcast on all usual platforms, including Spotify and iTunes.