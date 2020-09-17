Tommy Tiernan hints he may never return to stand-up after the coronavirus pandemic

The comedian has admitted he's lost his "desire" to perform on stage

Tommy Tiernan hints he may never return to stand-up after the coronavirus...

Tommy Tiernan has admitted he’s lost his “desire” to do stand-up comedy – amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The comedian made the confession as he spoke about how the pandemic has affected his career over the past few months.

Speaking to FM104’s Strawberry Alarm Clock, the 51-year-old said: “In terms of people having to earn a living, I’m lucky in the sense that I have enough money to get me as far as Halloween.”

“And then, by Jaysus I tell you, I’ll be on every ad on every station. But there are people limping from week to week on the €350 and that’s hard going.”

“The thing I’ve noticed about my own situation isn’t a financial one – I’ll put that on the long finger – what I’ve noticed is I’m losing the confidence and desire to do stand-up,” Tommy admitted.

“Something is draining out of my body. I’m living such an un-stimulating life at the moment; I think so many of us are. We need physical interaction with large groups of strangers, our bodies get vitamins that way.”

“We’re not getting it right now and it’s tough going. I feel depleted in terms of my standup imagination. I don’t know when it will get back up again.”

Tommy continued: “A vaccine could be 12 months away. We need strangers sitting shoulder to shoulder drinking and laughing.”

“That’s what stand up thrives upon. I notice in myself I’m not in a good place with it. I would say this is tough country.”

“I can’t imagine myself in front of a crowd. The thought of getting up in front of 400 or 500 people in a hotel in Enniscorthy.

“I just don’t have the horn for that anymore, I don’t know what that is. I feel depleted in terms of that imagination and confidence. We’ll take it step by step,” he added.

