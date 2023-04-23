Tommy Tiernan breaks his silence on rumours he’s set to replace Ryan Tubridy on The Late Late Show

Tommy Tiernan has broken his silence on rumours he’s set to replace Ryan Tubridy on The Late Late Show.

Last month, the TV presenter announced his shock departure from the chat show, after 14 years at the helm.

Since Ryan confirmed his exit, a host of famous faces have been tipped for the hosting role – including Tommy.

Appearing on Red FM’s The Neil Prendeville Show this week, the comedian was asked if he’d like to take over as host of The Late Late Show.

Tommy replied with a simple, “I don’t know,” before elaborating: “If I didn’t have my own chat show, it would probably be more tempting…”

“But I have a chat show the following night which is watched by as many people as the Late Late, that I get to design.”

“Originally, Gaybo designed his chat show. The Late Late evolved with Gaybo and he was able to push it left, and push it right, and choose the topics he wanted to cover. I’m not sure the next host of the Late Late has the same freedom.”

“The show that I do the following night at the same time, it has a lot of elements that I like.”

“The big thing for all of us growing up was not knowing who was going to be on the Late Late. We thrived in that. You also had Gay Byrne putting a condom on a banana!”

Last month, Goss.ie revealed the frontrunners for the Late Late Show job – including Claire Byrne, Brendan O’Connor, Tommy Tiernan, Donie O’Sullivan and Jennifer Zamparelli.

