Tommy Lee’s wife Brittany Furlan slammed for TikTok poking fun at Pamela Anderson

Tommy Lee’s wife Brittany Furlan is being slammed over a TikTok video she posted that suggested Pamela Anderson wouldn’t care if she died.

In the video, the former Vine star used a ’90s Pam Makeup’ filter on herself and looked unfazed as she said “oh, she died? alright,” while Tommy sat next to her.

Brittany wrote over the clip: “Pam if I died.”

Pam Anderson: tells her story

Brittany Furlan: let me make this about me. the internet is forever weirdo

She also captioned the video: “Pls guys I gotta make jokes it’s how I cope.”

Her post came after the release of Pamela Anderson’s Netflix documentary Pamela: A Love Story, in which she opened up about her painful split from Tommy.

In a heartbreaking confession, the Baywatch actress admitted she’s never loved another man the same way, and said she’d rather be “alone” than with anyone but the father of her children.

Pamela welcomed two children, sons Brandon and Dylan, with Tommy before she filed for divorce in 1998 following a three-year marriage.

After receiving backlash over the post, Brittany quickly deleted the TikTok video – but not before other users screen-recorded the clip and re-posted it online.

Fans slammed the social media star for “disrespecting” Pamela, and said the video was “uncalled for”.

Shortly after Pamela’s documentary release, Brittany, who wed the Mötley Crüe drummer in 2019, posted another video addressing the film.

In the clip, she said: “Thank you to everyone that’s been sticking up for me and stuff like that. Don’t worry about anything.”