Tommy Fury’s niece addresses his rumoured split from Molly-Mae Hague

Tommy Fury’s niece has addresses rumours he’s split from Molly-Mae Hague.

The former PrettyLittleThing creative director sparked fear for their relationship after being spotted without her engagement ring.

It came after the professional boxer was filmed dancing alongside rapper Chris Brown in a Dubai club.

Now, Tyson Fury’s daughter Venezuela has addressed the situation.

She told her followers: “Some people [have] been asking me if Tommy and Molly-Mae are still together.”

“Yes they are happier than ever.”

“Tommy was just visiting family so they will be alright no need to worry now.”

Molly-Mae and Tommy found love on the 2019 series of Love Island UK, placing runners-up behind Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea.

The couple have gone from strength to strength since leaving the Love Island villa, and welcomed their first child together – a baby girl named Bambi, on January 23, 2023.

The Love Island stars got engaged six months later during a romantic trip to Ibiza.