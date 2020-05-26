Tommy Fury’s birthday surprise for Molly-Mae Hague ends in disaster

The couple's flat was filled with smoke

Tommy Fury’s birthday surprise for his girlfriend Molly-Mae Hague took a turn for the worse, after he set off the fire alarm in their Manchester apartment.

The 21-year-old boxer ordered the social media influencer to stay upstairs in their home, as he organised the finishing touches for her 21st birthday celebrations.

However, Molly-Mae looked far from impressed when she took to Instagram and shared how the preparations ended in a disaster.

“Honestly you could not write this,” she told her 4.1 million followers.

“I’ve left Tommy downstairs all day now and what has just happened? The fire alarm has gone off, the fire alarm in the whole building.”

“There’s smoke everywhere – smoke-filled in this room. All I can smell is burning and I’m pretty sure all he is cooking is a pizza,” she added.

Tommy later posted a picture of the burnt pizza on Instagram.

“Yup she was right, burnt the full place down,” he joked.

The news comes just weeks after Tommy celebrated his own 21st birthday.

Molly-Mae surprised her beau with a stack of designer gifts, numerous balloons and a custom three-tier cake.

The boxer’s presents were also wrapped in personalised wrapping paper, covered in images of his face.

On this week’s episode of the Gosscast Ali and Kendra talk about Ben Foden and wife Jackie’s dramatic birth, Kylie and Drake rumours and Lana Del Rey’s controversial statement.