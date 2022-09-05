Tommy Fury teases he will propose to Molly-Mae Hague ‘very soon’

Tommy Fury has teased that he will propose to his girlfriend Molly-Mae Hague “very soon”.

The couple found love on the 2019 series of Love Island, in which they came runner-up to Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea.

They have been plagued by engagement rumours since they moved in together after the show, as they regularly discuss marriage and starting a family.

During an Instagram Q&A on Sunday, one fan asked Tommy: “When is Molly getting that ring… I think it’s time.”

“It was probably time about six months ago but it’s coming very soon,” Tommy replied.

Fans were convinced the pair were going to get engaged on New Year’s Eve last year, after the professional boxer surprised Molly with a last-minute trip to the Big Apple.

But days later, the influencer shut down speculation Tommy flew her to New York to propose.

In a vlog documenting their trip, the 23-year-old said she was “sick and tired” of the engagement speculation.

“I’m getting a little bit sick and tired that every single person thinks Tommy is proposing to me out here,” she said.

“He literally booked this trip, like, two days ago, it hasn’t been planned for long at all. I can promise you guys he is not proposing to me.”

After Tommy smirked at the camera, Molly continued: “Don’t act like you are Tommy because we all know that you’re not, and everyone’s going to be like ‘oh, he’s going to propose’.

“I’m not saying that he won’t propose at some point in the next year, but I know this trip is not the one, so don’t get your hopes up.”

Their engagement wouldn’t be a huge surprise, as in October the reality star said she wanted a ring from Tommy “soon”.

The couple also bought a £3.5 million home together earlier this year.