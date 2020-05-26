The social media influencer is due to meet her new pooch in two days

Tommy Fury surprises Molly-Mae Hague with a PUPPY on her 21st birthday

Tommy Fury has gifted Molly-Mae Hague a puppy, to mark her 21st birthday.

The Love Island star surprised the blonde beauty this morning by revealing he bought her a new pet, who she will get to meet in two days.

Taking to Instagram, Molly shared a photo of a Louis Vuitton dog carrier, which costs between £1,800 and £2,080, alongside a handwritten note.

The note read: “Dear Mummy, I can’t wait to meet you in a few days.”

“Until then have the best birthday and I know Daddy will be spoiling you rotten love you loads. Your son, Mr Chai. Woof woof. xx.”

The reality star looked shocked when she saw the couple’s apartment decorated in pink 21 themed balloons.

Their kitchen table was covered in wrapped presents and gift bags – as well as a three-tier cake which featured an iced version of her famous teddy, Ellie-Belly.

Tommy also gave his girlfriend a dazzling Cartier Love Ring, which retails at £4,300.

Molly-Mae revealed the lavish accessory on her Instagram story.

Tommy managed to pull out all the stops for Molly’s birthday, after he accidentally sent off the fire alarm in their apartment last night – as he was organising the finishing touches for her birthday celebrations.

