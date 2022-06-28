Tommy Fury reveals he was STOPPED from travelling to the US for Jake Paul press conference

Tommy Fury has revealed he was STOPPED from travelling to the US, where he was due to meet Jake Paul at a press conference.

The former Love Island star will fight the controversial YouTuber in New York’s Madison Square Garden on August 6.

The 23-year-old arrived at Heathrow Airport on Monday to fly to NYC for a press conference with Jake on Wednesday, but he was not allowed to board his flight.

He explained on his Instagram Stories: “Me and my team arrived at Heathrow Airport ready for the press conference, ready to fly out and as soon as I entered the airport I was pulled to one side and told by a Homeland Security officer that my ESTA had been denied and that I wasn’t able to travel to the USA for a reason I apparently know.”

“I can stand here and say I have done absolutely nothing wrong and I have no clue why I’m not allowed to travel to the USA. I’ve been training for a fight this whole time and that’s all I’ve been doing. I have no clue they would not allow me to travel and neither does my team or my lawyers.”

“Now I’ve got to go to the embassy trying to resolve it and I’m in the middle of training. I don’t know why this has happened, it’s a massive shock to me and my whole team. It’s a matter that needs to be resolved, it’s a government issues and it’s a lot bigger than the fight right now and I’m trying to get it sorted.”

Tommy and Jake were originally scheduled to fight in Florida’s Amalie Arena last December, but Tommy was forced to pull out just days before after due to a bacterial chest infection and broken rib.

Confirming the rescheduled bout, Tommy wrote on Instagram last week: “On August 6th you’re gonna wish you just stuck to fighting those paid off MMA fighters and kept my name out of your mouth🖕🏼🖕🏼”