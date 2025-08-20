Tommy Fury responds to speculation his engagement to Molly-Mae Hague is BACK ON after reconciliation

Tommy Fury has responded to speculation his engagement to Molly-Mae Hague is back on, after their reconciliation.

The pair, who met on Love Island back in 2019, shocked fans when they announced their split last August, after welcoming their daughter Bambi and getting engaged the year prior.

While they rekindled their romance earlier this year, Tommy is set to share a glimpse into the months they spent apart in his upcoming BBC documentary, Tommy: The Good. The Bad. The Fury.

Speaking on BBC Breakfast to promote his new documentary, the boxer was pressed about the status of his relationship with Molly by presenters John Kay and Sarah Campbell.

“Like I say me, and Molly are in the best place that we’ve ever been in our entire lives even before all of this,” he said.

“It’s so good now. It’s so nice to be in a healthy relationship, but we’re keeping everything to ourselves, and we’re just enjoying what we’ve got and what we’ve created in Bambi.”

Sarah then asked if the pair are “engaged”, before Tommy smirked and replied: “Who knows.”

Speaking at the Manchester premiere for his BBC Three docuseries on Tuesday night, the 26-year-old also told the PA news agency: “At the end of the day, we’re keeping everything between me and Molly private.

“Now we’re in the best place that we’ve ever been, and that’s just down to you know, just down to me and sorting me head out to be honest and becoming the partner that I always knew I could be and the partner she deserves.”

“We’ve gone from kids to adults in the public eye. We changed our life in the public eye. So we’re very used to it. But I think now it’s just about keeping a little bit of something private for us, having something special for us.”

In the documentary, Tommy discusses his excessive drinking and admitted to downing “20 shots a night” before Molly-Mae eventually left him.

Tommy recalled the day she walked out on him, and confessed: “I was actually drunk at that point.

“So I don’t actually remember it well, which was even more upsetting.”

The boxer admitted: “I feel like whatever doesn’t kill you makes you stronger. It’s a long way behind me now. I’m not that person any more.”

Last year, Tommy had surgery after secretly battling with a hand injury for some time, preventing him from getting back in the ring, which he shared led to him getting “black-out drunk.”

“It was a tough moment in my life, but everything happens for a reason,” he said in the doc.

“I’m not happy that I went through that, but I’m grateful for the lessons that I’ve learned, and I don’t think I would’ve known half of what I know about myself if I never went through that.”

The first episode sees the fallout from the couple’s split, with Tommy seen living alone after Molly took Bambi and left.

Reflecting on the turbulent times, the 26-year-old explained how hitting “rock bottom” was what caused him to realise he needed to turn his life around.

“I woke up one morning and everything was gone. Molly and the baby had gone. That was the moment I thought, ‘Wow, what’s going on?’”

He added: “And that was the moment where I just started to try and change things around.”

In the docuseries, his dad also admitted that he urged Molly to leave him due to Tommy’s drinking habits.

John made the confession during the first episode of the show, and said, “I knew from dealing with Tyson that when the drinking started to come into play, I thought ‘Not again’.”

“I did say to Molly because she came to me with this stuff, you know, and I said ‘What you are best off doing with him, Molly is walking away because if he is not gonna change himself, he doesn’t think that much of you, does he?’”

Tommy also shut down allegations he cheated on Molly-Mae, and insisted: “The reason for our ending the relationship was alcohol.”

Referencing his hand injury, which stalled his career, he explained: “I couldn’t box, train or lift weights. That was all gone. My right hand was completely messed up.”

“I was in dire pain. That is just what happens over years of impact on the hand. I’d lost my whole identity. I’d lost my life I was drinking a lot.”

“And you don’t realise it yourself at the time but other people around you do. I’ll hold my hands up. Drink got hold of me.”

Part 1 of Tommy: The Good. The Bad. The Fury is available on BBC iPlayer and BBC Three, with part two scheduled for later in the year.