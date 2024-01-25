Tommy Fury recovering from surgery after revealing secret struggle with ‘extreme pain’

Tommy Fury has revealed he’s recovering from surgery, after secretly struggling with “extreme pain” for four years.

The professional boxer shared his health battle on Instagram alongside a photo of him recovering in his hospital bed.

Tommy wrote: “Since 2019 I have been dealing with a hand injury that I’ve never spoken about/shared online.”

“Since my third professional fight I have been trying to manage this injury, training and fighting through extreme pain which led me to often not being able to use my right hand at all.

“For the last four weeks of my last camp I trained solely with my left hand until fight night.

“This morning I underwent the surgery I’ve been putting off for years as I know this is the only way my hand will heal and that I can move forward with my boxing career.”

“I’m excited for my recovery journey and so ready to be back feeling and giving 100% in 2024.”

In the comment section, Tommy’s fiancée Molly-Mae Hage posted a series of heart emojis.

The couple celebrated their daughter Bambi’s first birthday earlier this week.