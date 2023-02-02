Tommy Fury reacts to Jake Paul ‘ruining’ his baby announcement

Tommy Fury has shared his reaction to Jake Paul “ruining” his baby announcement.

The boxer and his girlfriend Molly-Mae Hague welcomed their first child together on January 23 – a baby girl named Bambi.

Days before the couple announced the birth of their child, YouTuber Jake told his 21.8million Instagram followers that the baby was born.

Tommy, who will fight Jake in a grudge match in Saudi Arabia on February 26, has now broken his silence on his rival’s announcement.

Speaking to Talk TV host Piers Morgan, the Love Island star said: “At the end of the day, all Jake Paul can do from wherever he is in this world is speculate, and that’s all that was.”

“Speculation, nothing is ever true unless you hear it from me and Molly. It’s part and parcel, it’s what we have to do.”

He explained: “It comes with the entertainment business, that’s what we’re in, and me and Jake Paul are great dance partners, and I’ve enjoyed the build up so far, it’s going to get a lot more heated, and I can’t wait.”

“Social media can’t save Jake Paul, his mouth can’t save him, it comes down to fighting.”

It comes after Jake taunted Tommy in the comments section of Molly-Mae’s baby announcement, by writing: “Just in time to watch your dad get knocked out.”