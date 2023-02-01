Tommy Fury pens sweet tribute to Molly-Mae Hague after the birth of their first child

Tommy Fury has penned a sweet tribute to his girlfriend Molly-Mae Hague, after the birth of their first child.

The couple, who met on Love Island back in 2019, announced the birth of their daughter on Monday evening.

Molly-Mae, who gave birth on January 23, later revealed their newborn’s name is Bambi.

Tommy took to his Instagram Stories on Tuesday to share some new photos of his baby girl, including a snap of Molly-Mae watching over her in the hospital.

The boxer wrote: “The best mummy in the entire world. Watching how you care for Bambi makes me love you more than I knew I could.”

“You’re everything I could have ever dreamed of for a mum and role model for our little girl. Thank you for making my dreams come true babe, I love you @mollymae.”

Tommy also shared a photo of him holding his newborn daughter, and wrote: “Best day of my life.”

Alongside another snap of his baby girl, he wrote: “My Bambi.”