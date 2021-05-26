Tommy Fury pays tribute to Molly-Mae Hague on her birthday: ‘Can’t wait to spend forever with you’

The couple met on Love Island in 2019

Tommy Fury pays tribute to Molly-Mae Hague on her birthday: ‘Can’t wait...

Tommy Fury had paid tribute to Molly-Mae Hague on her birthday.

The couple met on the 2019 season of Love Island, and have been going strong ever since.

Marking Molly’s 22nd birthday today, Tommy shared a series of photos to his Instagram Stories, writing: “Well today is the day my girl turns 22.”

“I love you so much baby @mollymae thanks for giving me all these great memories, I can’t wait to make more with you over and over again.”

“Can’t wait to spend forever with you. I hope you enjoy these,” the boxer added.

Last month, Tommy opened about his plans to propose to Molly during an Instagram Q&A.

A follower asked: “When are you going to put a ring on Molly-Mae?” to which Tommy replied: “Sooner than you think,” and winked at the camera.

Another follower asked: “When you gonna have some little Fury’s?” The reality star responded: “I don’t know. I’m not the person to ask that question to. I would like them sooner rather than later but maybe you should go ask that to the missus.”