Tommy Fury pays sweet tribute to daughter Bambi as he declares 2025 ‘best year of his life’ amid reunion with Molly-Mae

Tommy Fury paid a sweet tribute to his daughter Bambi as he declared 2025 the “best year of his life” amid his reunion with Molly-Mae Hague.

On Good Morning Britain, Tommy Fury talked about overcoming the “worst year” of his life and how he had been in a “dark place” for a “long time.”

The boxer revealed in the candid TV interview that he had “fallen into a dark place” in 2024 after his final fight in 2023, which resulted in a wrist injury and surgery.

He reflected on the aftermath of his injury, confessing: “I thought sod it all. You go down a route for a few weeks, and you end up staying there for a long time.”

On a happier note, he said: “This year will be the best year of my life. And it starts on Friday. I am happy mentally now.”

“I have come through it, I am on the other side.”

During the interview, Tommy revealed he had just come off the phone with his two-year-old daughter, who he shares with Molly-Mae Hague.

He told GMB: “I speak to Bambi all the time. She is everything to me, I love her so much.”

Tommy then paid tribute to the little girl if she was watching and said: “Bambi, daddy loves you.”

Molly and Tommy called off their engagement last August after five years together, but quietly got back together earlier this year.

After the pair went on a family trip to Dubai last month, Molly finally addressed speculation she and Tommy and back together, after they recently went on a family holiday to Dubai.

In a YouTube video, the influencer clarified that she had previously recorded a section about the trip with Tommy but chose not to include it in their vlog due to anxiety and not feeling the need to explain everything.

“I did do a big talking section about Dubai and the fact that we were going with Tommy, but I didn’t end up putting it in the last vlog just because I don’t know I got scared and I just didn’t want the anxiety of it when we were going away,” she said.

The former Love Island star also denied rumours that they are saving relationship updates for her Amazon documentary, emphasising that they are simply not ready to talk about it yet.

“I’ve seen things about basically that we’re not talking about their relationship because we are saving it for the last episode of the documentary where we’re gonna do a collab post and come out saying that they’re back together.”

She continued: “Guys, that’s honestly not the case at all, that is genuinely not the case. The only reason why I haven’t spoken about my relationship to you guys on here and things like Dubai and all of that is because, to be honest, I’m not ready to, and I don’t really know how I want to talk about it, if I want to talk about it, if I ever want to talk about it I don’t know.”

She candidly stressed that she and Tommy are not hiding anything but are trying to navigate a public relationship in a way that feels right for them:.

“I’m not quite ready to talk about it, and I don’t really know like when I will be ready to talk about it, but like right now we’re just keeping it private as private as we can but also it’s not really private at all because obviously, it’s just a different world when your relationship is in the public eye,” she explained.

Molly and Tommy’s secret reunion was first revealed in January, after they were filmed kissing at a New Year’s Eve party.