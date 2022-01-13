Tommy Fury introduces new guard dog after home he shares with Molly-Mae Hague was robbed

Tommy Fury has posted a snap of his new guard dog, after the home he shares with Molly-Mae Hague was robbed.

Back in October, the pair were forced to move apartment after thieves stole £800k worth of designer goods and jewellery from their Manchester flat.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the 22-year-old shared a video of him petting the German Shepherd protection dog.

In November, The Sun reported that the couple were looking into a purchasing a guard dog after the robbery.

At the time, a source said: “As soon as the burglary was discovered, Molly said she’d never live in the flat again and that she wanted the security of living in a house.”

“But the prices for rent are crazy and they are looking to buy somewhere asap. Tommy also says he wants a guard dog because they are a real deterrent.”

“Most of the footballers in the area have them and the burglars just stay away because these animals are ferocious.”

Last month, Molly-Mae admitted she was “spending a fortune” on 24/7 security after their home was targeted by burglars.

Speaking on The Diary of a CEO podcast, the influencer said: “I don’t want to change the way I live. I love sharing everything, but if it’s going to compromise my safety. I can’t. It’s not fair.”

“I’m trying to work on this new balance of sharing, but not over sharing so that I make me and Tommy not safe any more.”

“It’s finding this new way of living, and having close protection security now, and moving and making sure not even my nail tech so much as comes to my house,” she explained.

“Because I can’t have anybody knowing where I live now – even Deliveroo, no, can’t, it’s just not possible, it’s just not safe. It takes one wrong person to know where you live.”

“It’s sad that at 22 years old you have to think that way,” Molly continued. “I actually have close protection security now – it’s 24/7. I don’t know if forever. It’s just mad having to put these precautions in place now.”

“I don’t really wear my jewellery any more. What I have left of it I’m not wearing. It changed things for me. It took that superficialness away.”

“It just made me realise actually these things aren’t really important. Your health, and your happiness, and your safety, safety is key.”

“I’m spending a fortune now on security, but really there’s no price on feeling safe at all. I’d rather spend money on security than a handbag,” Molly said.

The 22-year-old also said she believes the robbery was her turn of “bad luck”, after a lot of good things happened her in the months prior.

“I have this weird theory in life that everyone has their ultimate fair share of good and bad,” she explained.

“I don’t know if it’s unhealthy to think this way, but when loads of good things happen to me in life, I kind of get a little bit fearful that something bad is around the corner.”

“When loads of good things happen to me, this is too good to be true and something bad is definitely looming.”

“I think I had such an incredible few months of my life – obviously with PLT creative director and I was going abroad constantly to shoot. In fact the last two years of my life have been a dream, so unbelievably incredible,” Molly said.

“So that’s how I kind of thought about it and rationalised it with the house break in. I kind of thought, okay it’s time for me and Tommy to have some bad luck and that was our bad luck – but since then it’s just been constant.”

“It’s just been one thing after another and everyday I’ve been waking up thinking ‘surely something else can’t go wrong’ and I say to Tommy that it’s only up from here, things can only get better. But things have only got worse, which is so weird,” she added.