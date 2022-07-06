Tommy Fury hints his fight against Jake Paul in NYC has been CANCELLED after being denied entry into the US

Tommy Fury has hinted his upcoming fight against Jake Paul in New York has been cancelled, after he was denied entry into the US.

The Love Island star is scheduled to go head-to-head against the YouTuber in Madison Square Garden on August 6, but was not allowed to board a flight to NYC for a press conference with Jake last month.

In a statement shared on Instagram earlier today, the 23-year-old said he is “gutted and disappointed” as the issue has still not been resolved.

He wrote: “I’m gutted and disappointed in regards to the issues I have faced with entry into the USA. This is something that myself or my team could have never anticipated happening.”

“This situation has been left with my lawyers as being denied entry to a country is obviously a very serious issue and it needs to be subsequently resolved.”

“I am confident this fight will happen when this issue gets resolved and we come to a solution. I want to clarify that I will fight in a neutral country that both parties can enter. This can be any time, any place, any where.”

It comes after Tommy explained to his followers last month: “Me and my team arrived at Heathrow Airport ready for the press conference, ready to fly out and as soon as I entered the airport I was pulled to one side and told by a Homeland Security officer that my ESTA had been denied and that I wasn’t able to travel to the USA for a reason I apparently know.”

“I can stand here and say I have done absolutely nothing wrong and I have no clue why I’m not allowed to travel to the USA. I’ve been training for a fight this whole time and that’s all I’ve been doing. I have no clue they would not allow me to travel and neither does my team or my lawyers.”

“Now I’ve got to go to the embassy trying to resolve it and I’m in the middle of training. I don’t know why this has happened, it’s a massive shock to me and my whole team. It’s a matter that needs to be resolved, it’s a government issues and it’s a lot bigger than the fight right now and I’m trying to get it sorted.”