Tommy Fury drops HUGE hint Molly-Mae Hague has given birth

Tommy Fury has dropped a HUGE hint his girlfriend Molly-Mae Hague has given birth.

The Love Island stars are expecting their first child together – a baby girl.

Tommy attended a press conference at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, where he was asked if his daughter was born yet.

The 23-year-old boxer replied: “I will be making no comment on that.”

It comes after YouTuber Jake Paul, who will be fighting Tommy in a grudge match next month, sensationally claimed Molly-Mae had given birth.

In an Instagram post, Jake listed reasons that Tommy has no excuse not to fight him; one of which was that “baby is born”.

However, a press release was later issued claiming that Molly-Mae and Tommy were still awaiting the arrival of their baby.

Fans have been speculating that Molly-Mae has secretly given birth for days, as the influencer has been unusually quiet on social media.

The 23-year-old announced her pregnancy back in September, by debuting her baby bump in a sweet video shared to Instagram.

She captioned the post: “’I can’t wait for the adventures that we haven’t even dreamed of yet’ 👼🏼”