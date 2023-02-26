Tommy Fury beats Jake Paul in highly anticipated fight

Tommy Fury has beat Jake Paul in their highly anticipated fight.

The Love Island star and the controversial YouTuber went head-to-head at the 15,000-capacity Diriyah Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Sunday night.

Tommy, who welcomed his first child with Molly-Mae Hague last month, won via split decision. He dedicated his win to his daughter Bambi.

Tommy Fury has won via split decision. Jake Paul has been silenced for the first time ever. pic.twitter.com/kQULcK0wXx — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 26, 2023

Tommy, who shot to fame after appearing on Love Island back in 2019, is the younger brother of heavyweight champion Tyson Fury.

The 23-year-old has now won all nine of his boxing matches.

Meanwhile Jake, who famously played Dirk Mann on the Disney Channel series Bizaardvark, has won six of his seven fights – four by way of knockout.