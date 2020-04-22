Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague outrage fans by ‘breaking lockdown rules’

People are not happy with the Love Island couple

Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague have outraged fans by breaking lockdown rules during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Love Island couple were isolating at Molly’s mum’s house in Hertfordshire, but have since moved back to their apartment in Manchester.

Their 170 mile journey has been slammed by fans, as people in the UK have been advised against non essential travel during lockdown.

“They left Molly’s mum’s house to head back home to Manchester, but they haven’t come in to contact with anyone on their travels only each other,” a source told The Sun Online.

Fans have complained online about the couple breaking lockdown rules.

One fan wrote: “Molly and Tommy have been posting pictures and video’s from quarantine at Molly’s parent’s house, at one point I remember Molly saying so glad we chose to isolate her.”

“Now she has posted on Instagram and she is back in Manchester at her and Tommy’s flat.”

“I appreciate this isn’t the worst thing in the world but travelling between homes is deemed non-essential travel and I think it’s a bit silly of her to change location and post showing she has,” they added.

Another fan agreed, and said: “I agree that they probably didn’t break any social distancing rules but a big part of why you arnt meant to make any unessential journeys is to limit the risk of accidents on the road requiring emergency response, therefore taking up resources.” [sic]

“Just because they probably didn’t break any social distancing rules doesn’t mean it’s okay to do. The gov have been clear on travelling to second homes etc not being allowed.”

