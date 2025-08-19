Tommy Fury admits he was ‘too drunk’ to remember Molly-Mae Hague leaving him

Tommy Fury has admitted he was too drunk to properly remember the moment Molly-Mae Hague left him.

The pair, who met on Love Island back in 2019, shocked fans when they announced their split last August, after welcoming their daughter Bambi and getting engaged the year prior.

While they rekindled their romance this year, Tommy is set to share a glimpse into the months they spent apart in his upcoming BBC documentary, Tommy: The Good, The Bad, The Fury.

In the documentary, Tommy recalls the day Molly-Mae walked out on him, and confessed: “I was actually drunk at that point.

“So I don’t actually remember it well, which was even more upsetting.”

The boxer admits: “I feel like whatever doesn’t kill you makes you stronger. It’s a long way behind me now. I’m not that person any more.”

Last year, Tommy had surgery after secretly battling with a hand injury for some time, preventing him from getting back in the ring, which he shared led to him getting “black-out drunk.”

Set to be released this week, the BBC Three docuseries will follow Tommy’s battle with alcohol, as he reveals how it caused him to neglect his responsibilities as a father and a partner.

In the opening episode, he opens up about his alcohol issues and how it affected his relationship with Molly, admitting that he doesn’t blame her for leaving him.

In quotes obtained by The Mirror, Tommy told his father and trainer John Fury: “I mean, I probably would’ve walked away from me too.”

“It was a tough moment in my life, but everything happens for a reason. I’m not happy that I went through that, but I’m grateful for the lessons that I’ve learned, and I don’t think I would’ve known half of what I know about myself if I never went through that.”

The first episode sees the fallout from the couple’s split, with Tommy seen living alone after Molly took Bambi and left.

Reflecting on the turbulent times, the 26-year-old explains how hitting “rock bottom” was what caused him to realise he needed to turn his life around.

“I woke up one morning and everything was gone. Molly and the baby had gone. That was the moment I thought, ‘Wow, what’s going on?'”

He added: “And that was the moment where I just started to try and change things around.”

In the docuseries, his dad also admitted that he urged Molly to leave him due to Tommy’s drinking habits.

John made the confession during the first episode of the show, and said, “I knew from dealing with Tyson that when the drinking started to come into play, I thought ‘Not again’.”

“I did say to Molly because she came to me with this stuff, you know, and I said ‘What you are best off doing with him, Molly is walking away because if he is not gonna change himself, he doesn’t think that much of you, does he?’”

Tommy is then heard talking about the alleged infidelity that people speculated caused them to split last year.

However, he has repeatedly insisted that he hadn’t cheated by adding, “The reason for our ending the relationship was alcohol.”

He continued, stating he turned to alcohol after a hand injury, which stalled his career, “I couldn’t box, train or lift weights. That was all gone. My right hand was completely messed up.”

“I was in dire pain. That is just what happens over years of impact on the hand. I’d lost my whole identity. I’d lost my life I was drinking a lot.”

“And you don’t realise it yourself at the time but other people around you do. I’ll hold my hands up. Drink got hold of me.”