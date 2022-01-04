Tommy Bowe reveals he’s taking a break from Ireland AM after contracting ‘brutal’ coronavirus

Tommy Bowe has revealed he’s taking a short break from Ireland AM, after contracting Covid-19.

Amid rising cases of the new Omicron variant in Ireland, the TV presenter tested positive for the virus after Christmas.

Sharing the news on his Instagram Story, the former rugby player said: “Hey everybody. I look so rough, I got Covid last week and it really knocked me for six…”

“So, I ended up getting tonsillitis, couldn’t eat, couldn’t speak, lost a load of weight. It was pretty brutal, actually.”

“So New Year’s wasn’t much craic for me, but thankfully the family and everybody else is OK…,” he explained.

“I’ll just take a couple of days to rest up and I’ll be back on Ireland AM hopefully next week.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tommy Bowe (@tommybowe)

“But yeah, turns out this Covid, it’s not really not much craic is it? Anyway happy New Year and hopefully see you all very soon!”

Tommy isn’t the only Virgin Media star to contract Covid-19 in recent weeks.

Fellow Ireland AM host Muireann O’Connell tested positive for the virus last month, and spent Christmas in isolation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Muireann O’Connell (@muireann.o)