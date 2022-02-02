Tommy Bowe gushes over his wife Lucy: ‘She always keeps me grounded’

Tommy Bowe has gushed over his beloved wife Lucy, who he’s described as his favourite person.

The Ireland AM presenter is married to former Miss Wales Lucy Whitehouse, and the couple share two kids – Emma, 4, and Jamie, who turns 2 in March.

Speaking to RSVP Magazine, the former rugby player said: “I describe her as my sounding board.”

“I can get a bit carried away with things sometimes, but she always keeps me grounded,” he explained.

“In terms of influencing me, she is always the first person I tell something to – whether it’s to moan about something or to tell her great news.”

“She brings me back to earth pretty quickly and she has always been very influential in my life.”

Last January, Tommy told Goss.ie that he felt “very fortunate” to have spent so much time with his wife and children due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Tommy said: “Back in March [2020], the rugby stopped and all the shops closed, so everything really stopped for me too. So it meant I was at home for 3 or 4 months.”

The father-of-two said he would usually “never be there”, but lockdown gave him the opportunity to spend quality time at home.

“I would have been flat out and poor Lucy would have been up to her eyeballs, so it worked out really well,” he said.

“I was able to spend some real quality time with my daughter, which I never really would have had, and it meant that Lucy was able to cope with Jamie.”

When asked if they were planning on expanding their brood anytime soon, Tommy confessed they have their hands full for the time being.

He said: “Oh Jesus, I don’t think so. I think we’re in the thick of it with a three-year-old and a 10-month-old at the minute so I don’t think… well that’s far from our minds at the minute!”

Tommy also spoke about the struggle of enjoying “date nights” at home with Lucy.

The rugby star told us: “I think a takeaway night and taking turns for cooking, that’s about as romantic as it gets for date nights unfortunately. We’re not great!”

“We normally have a night where we can have a bite to eat when the kids are gone to bed. That’s always something to look forward to!”

Tommy and Lucy tied the knot on June 14, 2015 at the Corran Resort and Spa in Carmarthenshire, Wales.