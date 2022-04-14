Tom Parker’s wife Kelsey reveals she received a ‘sign’ from him

Tom Parker’s wife Kelsey has revealed she received a “sign” from him.

The Wanted star sadly died on March 30 at the age of 33, after being diagnosed with a terminal brain tumour in October 2020.

Taking to her Instagram Story, the 30-year-old posted a sweet photo of their daughter Aurelia holding a white feather.

She captioned the post: “Daddy came to see us at work.”

Many believe finding a white feather is a sign that an angel is watching over you.

Kelsey recently revealed the plans for Tom’s funeral, and invited fans to gather outside the private service, which will be held next week.

The mother-of-two said it would be “beautiful” to see his fans “line the route” to the church where his friends and family will pay tribute to his life.

Kelsey wrote on Instagram: “There will be a private celebration of life on Wednesday 20th April.”

“We know many of you would like to pay your respects as well, so would love for you to join us in Petts Woods from 10am.”

“It would be beautiful to have everyone line the route as we head to our private service. You are then welcome to join us outside the church for the duration where the service will be relayed on screens.”

Kelsey also launched a fundraiser in memory of Tom earlier this month, starting a GoFundMe page and asking fans to donate to it rather than send gifts or flowers.

In a statement, she wrote: “I am Kelsey Parker, very proud wife of Tom Parker, probably best known for being one fifth of UK boyband The Wanted, but to those who knew him he was my husband, a Daddy, son, brother and friend.”

“As many of you know, Tom was diagnosed with a brain tumour in October 2020 and on Wednesday 30th March 2022 he passed away peacefully with all of his closest friends and family by his side.”

“Our hearts are truly broken, Tom was the centre of our world and we can’t imagine life without him, but one of the biggest sources of comfort over the last 2 years has been the outpouring of love and support we’ve all received.”

“We can’t thank everyone enough for holding Tom, myself and the children in your thoughts and prayers, for lighting candles and sharing beautiful messages of hope and condolence.”

“We want to take everyone’s incredible love, support and generosity and turn our grief into something positive and to keep Tom’s memory alive forever.”

“We politely request that instead of gifts and flowers, donations are made to this GoFundMe account with all proceeds eventually going to amazing causes in Tom’s name, to help others in need.”

“We simply couldn’t have got through the last 2 years without the help and support we have received and if we can offer it back to others that would be the best way to honour Tom and make our two children, Aurelia and Bodhi proud.”

“From the bottom of our hearts, a huge thank you. If love alone could have saved Tom, he would have lived forever…” Kelsey added.