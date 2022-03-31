Tom Parker’s wife Kelsey pays touching tribute to her ‘soul mate until the end’ following his tragic death

Kelsey Parker has paid tribute to her “soul mate until the end” Tom Parker following his tragic death.

The Wanted star sadly died on Wednesday morning at the age of 33, after being diagnosed with a terminal brain tumour in 2020.

His wife of four years and mother of his two young children Kelsey confirmed the heartbreaking news on Instagram, and has since shared touching tributes to the late star on her IG Stories.

Kelsey’s pal Michelle Keegan wrote on her story: “Absolutely heartbroken for Kelsey, his beautiful babies, family and everyone who knew Tom. What a truly special guy.”

“Such an honour to have known him and witness first hand their love, they really are the true definition of soul mates. Gone far too soon, rest peacefully Tom x @being_kelsey thinking of you always x”

Kelsey reshared the story, and wrote alongside it: “Love you. You knew how our love was so pure and honest. Soul mates until the end.”

Announcing his death on Wednesday, Kelsey wrote: “It is with the heaviest of hearts that we confirm Tom passed away peacefully earlier today with all of his family by his side.”

“Our hearts are broken, Tom was the centre of our world and we can’t imagine life without his infectious smile and energetic presence.”

“We are truly thankful for the outpouring of love and support and ask that we all unite to ensure Tom’s light continues to shine for his beautiful children. Thank you to everyone who has supported in his care throughout, he fought until the very end. I’m forever proud of you ❤️💫✨❤️”