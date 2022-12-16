Tom Parker’s widow Kelsey insists he would be ‘happy’ for her to find love again

Tom Parker’s widow Kelsey has insisted her late husband would be “happy” for her to find love again.

The Wanted star sadly passed away on March 30 aged 33, after being diagnosed with terminal brain cancer.

The singer had been married to his longtime love Kelsey since 2018, and the couple shared two young children – Aurelia, 3, and Bodhi, 2.

Speaking on her reality show, the 32-year-old admitted they never really discussed her moving on with another man – but Kelsey believes Tom would be “happy” for her to do so.

In the latest episode of Kelsey Parker: Life After Tom, the mother-of-two visited a widows’ group at a local pub.

When asked by a fellow widower if she thought Tom would be “happy” to see her move on, Kelsey responded: “We didn’t really have those conversations but, knowing Tom, I feel like he would be happy for me.”

“He’d just want me to be happy. And I’m so young.”

The news comes just weeks after the MailOnline reported that Kelsey is in the early stages of a new relationship with electrician Sean Boggans.

The 32-year-old reportedly met her new man while on a break with her friends to Rhodes in September.

A source told the publication: “It’s very early days and no-one knows what the future will bring, but for now, Kelsey is happy that someone else has come into her life.”

It’s understood Sean is also the parent of two children, and he reportedly split from their mother earlier this year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelsey Parker (@being_kelsey)



Amid the romance rumours, Kelsey opened up about how “lucky” she was to have Tom and how she is now trying to “move forward”.

In an interview with The Sun last month, she said: “How lucky am I? People go through their whole life and don’t find love, and I’ve had that. I fell in love really hard. We were soulmates. I might have gone my whole life and never met the love of my life, but I did.”

“What we did over the 13 years that we got to spend together, people don’t get to do that in their lifetime. We went to Buckingham Palace. We have the most outrageous stories that we shared together. And that’s why I can’t be sad, because I got to do that with him and share that with him.”

Speaking about grieving, the mum-of-two said: “Obviously there are days that are really hard, but then there are days that are really good. You can face every emotion in a day. I wake up happy, then angry, then sad, then I can be happy again. It is a rollercoaster. ”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelsey Parker (@being_kelsey)

“Part of me feels angry, part of me feels like: ‘If it’s your time, it’s your time. What can you do?’ I can’t necessarily be angry, because I do think we’ve all got a journey.”

“Tom did everything fast in life. Everything he did was to the extreme, so maybe he was just meant to be here for 33 years and live really fast and hard.”

Kelsey said she turned to her friend Kate Ferdinand for advice following the death of Tom.

Kate married footballer Rio Ferdinand in 2019, four years after the death of his first wife Rebecca Ellison.

Kelsey said: “Kate was a really great person to speak to. I was talking to her about how I want to get rid of our bed, but I said to her: ‘How are people going to look at me for that?’ If I do want to move forward, I’ve got to take these steps.”

“Kate said: ‘You’ve just got to not worry what anyone else thinks. You are the only person that gets into that bed, so you need to do what’s right for you.’”

Kelsey added: “If we can take anything from Tom, it’s that life is so precious and short. I’ve got to live my life. That is the only option.”

“I can’t be at home sad. We’re only given one life and I’m going to die some day, so I need to make the most of it.”