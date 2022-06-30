Tom Hiddleston and fiancée Zawe Ashton expecting their first child together

Tom Hiddleston and his fiancée Zawe Ashton are expecting their first child together.

Zawe debuted her growing baby bump at a special screening of Mr. Malcolm’s List in New York City on Wednesday.

The actress, 37, stepped out in a beige bead-embellished tulle gown by Sabina Bilenko Couture for the occasion, with Vogue confirming her pregnancy.

Congratulations to Zawe Ashton and Tom Hiddleston 😍 pic.twitter.com/a6Uv1fYciR — Josie (@josephinencats) June 30, 2022

Tom and Zawe met on the set of the 2019 play Betrayal, which premiered in London’s West End before they brought it to Broadway.

In September 2021, the actors were spotted packing on the PDA while going for a swim in Ibiza, Spain.

Later that month, they walked their first red carpet together at the Tony Awards.

Just Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton at #EEBAFTAs 💘 pic.twitter.com/m8BAsQMP0l — tann vio a lou ✿!🇲🇽 (@tannsxtom) March 13, 2022

The couple sparked engagement rumours at the 2022 BAFTAs back in March, after Zawe was spotted with a diamond ring on that finger.

Tom later, 41, confirmed he proposed to the Fresh Meat actress in March, telling the Los Angeles Times earlier this month: “I’m very happy.”