Tom Hanks will be in Dublin next month.

The Hollywood actor has been announced for the Dalkey Book Festival, which takes place from June 15 – 18.

The 66-year-old will talk about his debut novel ‘The Making of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece’, as well as his wider path from picture to page, at the festival on June 16.

Bono and physicist Brian Cox have also been added to the line-up.

Tickets for the new events with Tom, Brian and Bono will go on sale this Wednesday from 10am here.

Dylan Moran, John Banville, Sebastian Barry, Liz Nugent, Deirdre O’Kane, Roddy Doyle and many more will also attend the festival.