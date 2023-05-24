Tom Hanks’ wife Rita Wilson reveals the truth behind ‘heated exchange’ on Cannes red carpet

Tom Hanks’ wife Rita Wilson has shut down claims they scolded a man on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival.

The actress spoke out after a photo of them in a “heated exchange” with a PR manager at the premiere of Asteroid City went viral.

However, Rita has insisted no such thing happened, and they were simply unable to hear the man, who has since been identified as Vincent Chapalain.

Taking to Instagram, the 66-year-old shared a news article about the photo, and wrote: “This is called I can’t hear you. People are screaming. What did you say? Where are we supposed to go?”

“But that doesn’t sell stories! Nice try,” she continued, before adding: “Go see Asteroid City!”

Vincent also cleared up the speculation on Twitter, after someone tweeted him asking what happened.

According to an English translation of what he replied in French, Vincent said: “They just asked me if they should go back to the start of the mat with the rest of the film crew…”

“And with the cries of the photographers, they [were] forced to speak loudly.”