Tom Hanks urges people to wear facemasks during first TV interview since battling COVID-19

Tom Hanks has opened up about his experience with COVID-19 in his first TV interview since battling the illness.

The actor and his wife Rita both tested positive for the coronavirus back in March, while on a trip to Australia.

Speaking on the TODAY show in the US, the 63-year-old spoke about the importance of doing your part to combat the virus.

“The idea of doing one’s part should be so simple,” he said.

“Wear a mask, social distance, wash your hands. That alone means you are contributing to the betterment of your house, your work, your town, your society as a whole and it’s such a small thing.”

“It’s a mystery to me how somehow that has been wiped out of what should be ingrained in the behavior of us all. Simple things. Do your part,” he said.

“Let’s not confuse the fact – it’s killing people. You can argue what the numbers are… It’s killing people.”

The Hollywood actor said he and his wife felt “rotten” when they contracted the virus, and had “crippling body aches.”

He compared the global pandemic to World War 2, with the two being efforts “that had no sign of it’s conclusion”.

“There was a sensibility that permeated all of society which was: do your part, we’re all in this together,” he said.

“Wear a mask, wash your hands, social distance. If you can’t do that, I don’t have much respect for you,” Tom told Reuters in a separate interview.

