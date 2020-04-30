The actor's donation will help seriously ill patients recover from the virus

Tom Hanks donates his blood plasma after recovering from COVID-19

Tom Hanks has donated his blood plasma to scientists in California, after recovering from COVID-19.

The Hollywood actor donated his plasma, which is the liquid part of the blood, as it is rich in antibodies that will help treat patients fighting the deadly virus.

Taking to Instagram, the 63-year-old shared a photo of his blood plasma donation.

He captioned the post: “Here’s last week’s bag of plasma. Such a bag! After the paperwork, it’s as easy as taking a nap.”

Tom then thanked UCLA and epidemiologist Anne Rimoin, a public health professor and director of the Centre for Global and Immigrant Health at the university.

Tom and his wife Rita Wilson contracted the coronavirus in Australia last month, but they have both made a full recovery.

