Tom Grennan ’embroiled in legal battle’ over hit song

Tom Grennan is reportedly embroiled in a legal battle over his hit song Something In The Water.

According to The UK Sun, the singer is being sued by an individual who claims he plagiarised the lyrics for his 2016 single.

A source told the publication: “Tom has been going through hell behind the scenes after someone claimed they wrote Something In The Water.”

Tom continued: “It is his first track and means so much to Tom, so to have someone saying this is really painful for him.”

“He can no longer perform the song live and is having to try and fight it off.”

The singer alluded to the legal battle on his podcast Phone In last week.

He said: “I never used to write lyrics down, I used to remember them.”

Tom continued: “But there was no proof that I wrote the songs. There was this one thing that happened to me that I showed a guy this song before I was signed and that, and when it came out, he said that he had written the song.”

“There’s this thing where I can’t access anything of that song, it’s one of my biggest songs as well. I can’t say what song it is, it’s an ongoing thing.”

“There’s videos of me doing it at uni but everybody’s got new phones now, everybody’s thrown phones out, so there’s no proof. Done me.”

The singer concluded: “I’m still waiting for someone to be like, ‘Ah, I’ve found one!’ but nobody has, unfortunately.”

