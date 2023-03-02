Tom gets upset as the boys take a joke ‘too far’ in Love Island sneak peek

Tonight’s episode of Love Island sees Tom get upset with the other boys, as they take a joke “too far”.

Fresh from the Sports Day challenge, the boys decide to play a prank on Tom about his sporting abilities.

Later, Tom says: “I love them to bits but they were winding me up.”

As the boys plan to continue pranking Tom, one of them says: “Eventually, after a while we are all going to give him a big hug and tell him we’re only playing.”

As the joke gets underway it seems to backfire, as Tom fails to see the funny side and says: “Why are you on me all the time, it’s done, it was funny the first time, just leave it.”

Has the joke been taken too far as things suddenly get a little awkward around the day beds?

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

