The car was recovered but the contents were reportedly stolen

Tom Cruise’s BMW stolen while filming Mission: Impossible in the UK

Tom Cruise’s BMW was stolen while he was filming Mission: Impossible in the UK.

According to The Sun, the Hollywood star’s car was taken in Church Street in Birmingham while it was parked outside the Grand Hotel, which the actor has been staying.

According to police, the vehicle was recovered “a short time later” about three miles away, but the contents were reportedly missing.

A West Midlands Police spokesman said: “We received a report of a BMW X7 stolen from Church Street, Birmingham in the early hours of Tuesday morning (August 24).”

“The car was recovered a short time later in Smethwick. CCTV inquiries have been made in the area that the car was recovered from. Inquiries are ongoing.”

Production on Mission: Impossible 7 has been delayed multiple times due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The film was originally set for release on July 23, 2021, but it’s since been postponed until May 2022.