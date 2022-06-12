Tom Cruise ‘splits from girlfriend Hayley Atwell AGAIN’

Tom Cruise has reportedly split from his girlfriend Hayley Atwell again, just weeks after they rekindled their romance.

The couple, who began dating in 2020 after meeting on set of Mission: Impossible, first split last September, but decided to give their relationship another chance last month.

A source has since told The Sun that the on-off couple are now back off, after deciding they are better as friends.

The insider told the publication: “Tom and Hayley’s relationship was genuine. In spite of some rumours to the contrary, it was never just for the cameras.”

“Unfortunately it hasn’t worked out for them. They get on really well, and have fantastic chemistry, which is why they decided to quietly give the relationship another try earlier this year.”

“But what was working behind closed doors didn’t work out so well when it was made public, and the fanfare around them as a couple exploded again. They have now decided they are better as friends.”