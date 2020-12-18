Tom Cruise ‘secretly dating’ Mission Impossible co-star

Tom Cruise is reportedly dating his Mission Impossible 7 co-star, Hayley Atwell.

According to The Sun, the 58-year-old has grown close to the 38-year-old actress over the past few months.

A source said: “Tom and Hayley hit it off from day one.”

“Lockdown, and all the difficulties that came with it, brought them even closer and they’ve become fairly inseparable.”

“They’ve been meeting up after hours, and she’s been to his London pad. They get on brilliantly, and both seem very happy.”

Goss.ie has contacted Tom’s rep for comment.

The news comes after the actor hit headlines earlier this week, when a recording of him shouting at crew film members went viral.

In an audio clip published by The Sun, Tom was heard scolding crew members, after he allegedly spotted a breach in Covid regulations on set.

The leaked audio was reportedly recorded at Warner Bros. film production complex in London, where Tom is said to have addressed about 50 members of staff.

The publication also reported that the 58-year-old wears a face mask on set, and has been personally enforcing Covid-19 rules.