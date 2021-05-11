Tom Cruise returns his Golden Globe trophies following diversity complaints

Tom Cruise has returned his Golden Globe trophies following diversity complaints.

Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), who hand out the awards, have faced backlash in recent months over their ethics and lack of diversity.

Back in February, the Los Angeles Times found that none of the 87 journalists who form HFPA are Black.

On Monday, US television network NBC announced they would not broadcast the 2022 awards show as they pushed for a change.

In a statement, NBC said: “Change of this magnitude takes time and work, and we feel strongly that the HFPA needs time to do it right. As such, NBC will not air the 2022 Golden Globes.”

“Assuming the organization executes on its plan, we are hopeful we will be in a position to air the show in January 2023.”

Netflix, Amazon Studios, WarnerMedia and dozens of Hollywood’s top publicity companies have said they will no longer work with the HFPA until change is implemented.

Showing his support for the cause, Hollywood actor Tom Cruise returned three Golden Globe awards that he won for his roles in ‘Jerry Maguire’, Magnolia’ and ‘Born on the Fourth of July’ – according to Variety and Deadline.

Scarlett Johansson and Mark Ruffalo have also urged fellow actors to “take a step back from the HFPA” until change has been made.

The HFPA said implementing “transformational change” was their urgent priority “regardless of the next air date of the Golden Globes.”

They said that by August 2021, they would hire a new chief executive, add 20 new members (focusing on Black recruits), approve a new code of conduct and provide diversity and sexual harassment training.

The 2021 Golden Globes took place back in March.