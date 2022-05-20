Tom Cruise ‘rekindles romance with Hayley Atwell’ – months after their split

Tom Cruise has reportedly rekindled his romance with Hayley Atwell.

The Mission Impossible 7 co-stars struck up a romance in December 2020, but sadly parted ways last September.

However, the pair are now said to be on good terms, and the actress even stepped out to support Tom at the premiere of Top Gun: Maverick in London on Thursday night.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hayley Atwell (@wellhayley)

A source told The Sun that Hayley was “purely there to support him” and said it was “a big step for them.”

Tom and Hayley’s secret romance was first reported in December 2020.

At the time, a source said: “Tom and Hayley hit it off from day one. Lockdown, and all the difficulties that came with it, brought them even closer and they’ve become fairly inseparable.”

“They’ve been meeting up after hours, and she’s been to his London pad. They get on brilliantly, and both seem very happy.”

In September 2021 however, the publication reported the pair had split with an insider saying: “It has been a very intense period of filming together.”

“They really got on well – and they’re obviously both very good-looking Hollywood stars so it made for a good match. But as the latest film winds down they’ve decided to go back to being friends.”

“Their filming schedules are very full-on, and Tom has a number of other commitments coming up and is always shooting around by private helicopter and jet so it just ran its course.”

“But they’re still happy to work together. It’s a shame, but just one of those things. They still get on well,” the source said at the time.