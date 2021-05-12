Tom Cruise defends his infamous Covid safety rant on the set of Mission: Impossible 7

A clip of the actor shouting at film crew members went viral on social media last year

Tom Cruise defends his infamous Covid safety rant on the set of...

Tom Cruise has defended his infamous Covid safety rant on the set of Mission: Impossible 7.

Back in December, The Sun published a recording of the 58-year-old shouting at crew members, after he allegedly spotted a breach in regulations on set.

The actor’s explicit rant divided opinion on social media, as some people agreed and disagreed with his dramatic outburst.

Months later, Tom has finally addressed the clip going viral.

During a new interview with Empire magazine, the Hollywood star stood by his rant by saying: “I said what I said. There was a lot at stake at that point.”

Tom also clarified that he wasn’t shouting in front of the “entire crew”, and insisted he was only speaking to “select people” over their behaviour.

Explaining why he got so heated, Tom said he became “very emotional” at the prospect of production shutting down again, after it had already been delayed twice.

“All those emotions were going through my mind. I was thinking about the people I work with, and my industry,” he said.

“And for the whole crew to know that we’d started rolling on a movie was just a huge relief.”

Mission: Impossible 7 is set for release in May 2022.