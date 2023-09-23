Tom Clare sparks romance rumours with summer Love Island 2023 star

Is Tom Clare back off the market?

The 24-year-old rocketed to fame after appearing on the winter 2023 series of Love Island.

He placed third alongside Samie Elishi; however, the former couple called it quits just weeks after leaving the South African villa.

In recent weeks, fans had hoped they had rekindled their romance – but Samie and Tom recently unfollowed each other on Instagram, signalling things are well and truly over between them.

Now, the reality star has sparked romance rumours with summer Love Island 2023 contestant Ella Barnes.

It comes after her recent split from Mitchel Taylor.

Earlier this week, Ella shared a TikTok video, in which she and Tom looked quite cosy.

Fuelling rumours of their romance, winter Love Island 2020 star Demi Jones commented: “Cutiessss😍.”

The news comes just days after Samie and Tom were spotted throwing shade at one another on TikTok.

Samie met up with her Love Island co-star Ellie Spence, who also had a brief romance with Tom in the villa.

The two girl jokingly lip-synced to the viral audio: “So I used to date this guy [gagging noise]… So I used to date this guy, and he [gagging noise]… Oh, I don’t think I’m ready to talk about it.”

Meanwhile, Tom shared a video of himself lip-syncing to the viral audio: “And I was like… Why are you so obsessed with me?”

It came after the couple’s seemingly definite split. The former couple, who placed third on the winter series of Love Island earlier this year, called it quits just weeks after leaving the South African villa. While fans hoped they had rekindled their romance, Samie insisted they were just friends in an interview with The UK Sun last month. ♬ original sound – bhaddiebeats_ @tomclare99 🤷🏽 #fyp Speaking about her relationship with Tom, she said: “No, we’re not back on, we’re just really good friends.” When asked if there was a chance of them getting back together, Samie continued: “I don’t know, once you’ve been there and done it with someone… we had our run and it went well, but I’m happy that we don’t hate each other now.” “We can all go out still and have fun, we were all out last night and it’s been a lot of fun.” “Tom’s so supportive, he such a lovely guy, I haven’t got a bad word to say about him,” she added. While Samie had nothing but good things to say about Tom last month, the pair have since unfollowed each other on social media – hinting there may be a touch of animosity between them. Samie later sent fans into a frenzy when she sparked speculation she could make her villa return for the highly anticipated Love Island Games. Taking to TikTok on Thursday, Samie shared a video of herself with the caption “Winter 2023 👋🏼❄️🫶🏼🏝️.” The 23-year-old lip-synced to the viral sound “To be honest, I don’t know what happened… but we need a re-do.” @samieelishi 👋🏼 ❄️🫶🏼🏝️ ♬ kardashianicon krisjenner – kardashianicon