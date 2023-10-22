Tom Brady and Irina Shayk ‘split’ after brief romance

Tom Brady and Irina Shayk have reportedly split after a brief romance.

The NFL star and the supermodel were spotted hanging out in July, sparking rumours they are dating.

According to Page Six, Tom picked Irina up from the Hotel Bel-Air, and then drove them to his Los Angeles home.

Sources later told the publication that Tom, 45, was enjoying “casual” romance with 37-year-old Irina.

According to Page Six, the NFL star and the supermodel have now called it quits after less than four months of dating.

An insider told TMZ that the pair didn’t part ways due to any major drama but because their romance “fizzled out”.

It comes just weeks after Irina stripped off while on holidays with her ex Bradley Cooper.

The supermodel, 37, took to her Instagram Stories to share a series of snaps of her posing topless on a beach.

She also shared a snap of her ex, who she shares a five-year-old daughter named Lea with, soaking in the sun with his top off.

Bradley and Irina were first linked in 2015, but they called it quits in 2019.

The pair have remained amicable and continue to co-parent their daughter.