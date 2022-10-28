Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen confirm their divorce in heartbreaking statements

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have finally confirmed their divorce in heartbreaking social media statements.

Following reports they were set to file divorce documents in Florida, the former couple announced on Friday that they have already ended their marriage.

In a statement, Tom said: “In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage.”

“We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way.”

“We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure that they receive the love and attention they deserve,” the NFL star explained.

“We arrived at this decision to end our marriage after much consideration. Doing so, is, of course, painful and difficult, like it is for many people who go through the same thing every day around the world.”

“However we wish only the best for each other as we pursue whatever new chapters in our lives that are yet to be written.”

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback concluding his statement with a request for “privacy and respect”.

In a separate statement, Gisele wrote on Instagram: “With much gratitude for our time together, Tom and I have amicably finalized our divorce.”

“My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart. We will continue co-parenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve.”

“The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

The supermodel also asked that their privacy “be respected during this sensitive time.”

Earlier this month, Page Six reported that the pair had both hired divorce lawyers, after their marriage allegedly hit the rocks following an epic fight between them.

A source told the outlet: “I never actually thought this argument would be the end of them, but it looks like it is. I don’t think there will be any coming back now.”

“They both have lawyers and are looking at what a split will entail, who gets what and what the finances will be.”

The NFL legend and the supermodel have been married since 2009, and share two children – Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9.

It’s understood the couple have clashed over Tom returning to the NFL, just one month after he announced his retirement.

However, an insider said: “As with many marriages, it’s not just one thing. Gisele has made it clear that she worried about Tom playing football and that they had had many talks about it.”

“But they have had a series of blowups over the past few years, and this time it looks like there’s no going back.”

Just last month, Gisele spoke about Tom’s decision to return to the NFL during an interview with Elle.

The mother-of-two confessed: “I have my concerns. This is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present.”

“I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them].”

Tom, 45, announced his retirement from the NFL back in February. But just one month later, the quarterback confirmed he would be returning to the game for his 23rd season.